The candidate for the 2016 Person of the Year—The Maravi Post’s annual selection of the person who affected the lives of Malawians in words and deeds, for better or for worse—will be revealed on January 31st 2016.

However, I would like to share a little of our three strong runners up that the team considered to be very strong Candidates and very deserving of the honor.

MP Juliana Lunguzi

Member of Parliament, Dedza East, Dedza, Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Juliana Ndamvetsa Lunguzi relatively new to Malawi Politics has been one of the few bright stars in Malawi Parliament. Through hard work and advocacy, she has done a lot to help people in Dedza East. In 2010 her leadership qualities were recognized by her colleagues in the UN family. She was elected to the office of President of the UN Staff Association in Malawi – a role she served with distinction.

Her colleagues in Parliament saw the drive she brought to the job and elected her as Chair, Parliamentary Committee on Health. A position she has handled with her usual zeal. Demanding Government do more for rural clinics. Lately we reported that she led Parliament in adopting the Office of the Ombudsman’s report for the maladministration and related irregularities on the purchase and disposal of farm machinery worthy US$ 50 million.

The house therefore resolved that Parliament be furnished with minutes on the decision made for the sale of the tractors and other mechanization equipment and that further prosecution be followed. The report was adopted after the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s Member of Parliament (MP) for Dedza East, Juliana Lunguzi moved a motion for the members to discuss the issue on private motion with the aim taking to task those responsible in the maladministration of the whole transaction.

Barrister Allan Ntata

Allan Ntata needs no introduction to those of us that follow Malawi politics and its opinion writers. Barrister & Anti-corruption and Governance Consultant who has been in the highest corridors of power in Malawi. Advising our most brazen President Bingu WA Mutharika who never ceded Malawi’s position to anyone. Allan Ntata was legal adviser to the President’s elder brother, Bingu wa Mutharika, who ruled the country from 2004 until his death in April 2012.

To many it then has come as a surprise to see Allan become a very fierce critic of Peter Mutharika and his leadership style. Allan Ntata in a move seen as brave has dedicated a weekly column which we at the Maravi Post carry every Sunday Z Allan Ntata’s Uncommon-sense. His detractors accused him of sour grapes for failing to get a job in the DPP led Government. However, Allan has shrugged all that and questioned DPP Leadership style especially of President Peter Mutharika. Many of our followers look forward to reading his weekly column. He has filled some of the vacuum left by the untimely death of Internationally known and respected reporter Raphael Tenthani.

Gustav Kaliwo

Gustav Kaliwo a lawyer and Secretary General of main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was in the news lately when he penned Autocratic MCP Leader Lazarus Chakwera, challenging him to ensure he steadies the ship and rejuvenate MCP into a formidable government-in-waiting.

Kaliwo, a practicing prominent lawyer, in his letter, Kaliwo supported a section of some party members and supporters who have questioned the leadership of their President Lazarus Chakwera.

This year’s nominee was not even in the running until their name came up as we were preparing final copy and the attributes we needed to have in our nominee. However as soon as the name was brought up we wondered why the Person’s name was not even in the running. For 2016 this person who has impacted the lives of many in Malawi and has received international recognition for their work was the only choice we could make.

So tune in on December 31st 2016 as we reveal The Maravi Post’s Person of 2016.