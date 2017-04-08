Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) 2016 Innovation Awards winner in the small business entrepreneurship category, Chimwemwe Mwenyemasi has promised to share his expertise with fellow youths by teaching in the country’s Community Technical Colleges.

He said this Thursday on arrival at Chileka Airport from a month long seminar in China on capacity building of small and medium sized enterprises for developing countries which was sponsored by the Chinese Government.

According to Mwenyemasi, from the month he was in China, he has learnt a lot of which he is willing to share with his fellow youths.

“What I learnt in China is that the people there are hard-working and really prioritize entrepreneurship. We visited a lot of places and I learnt that they start small and they only grow with time and hard-work which gave me faith that I can also do that here in my country,” he said.

The Award winner added that he has managed to buy a machine for making quality designer shoes and plans to start his own company so that he can help to employ his fellow youths.

MBC Spokesperson, Thembi Malinki said seeing one awardee going through this experience is a mission accomplished.

She hinted that MBC awards are an ongoing thing with the aim of showing Malawians that it is possible to have national virtues which are crucial to national development, which are; patriotism, integrity and hard work.

The 2017 Seminar was funded by the Ministry of Commerce and organized by the academy for international business officials MOFCOM from March 16 to April 5 in Beijing.

Mwenyemasi is the first awardee of the 2016 MBC innovations awards to go to China for the training.

MBC Innovation Awards was initiated in 2015 with winners receiving half a million kwacha cash prize which was double in 2016 to K1 million.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :