Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ‘rebels’ have appealed to the Supreme Court a case in which party district chairmen are demanding a convention where new elections for office holders, including that of president, should be held.

Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma who is leading the district chairmen and sponsor of the legal fees, said the district chairmen were not convinced with the decision by the High Court to dismiss the case.

She said among other issues, the district are not happy with the way party president makes some appointments, citing the position of second secretary general which she said is not provided for in the party constitution.

Eisenhower Mkaka doubles as second secretary general and party publicist.

Chidzanja Nkhoma said efforts to have the issue discussed outside the courts proved futile.

“Some mediators have come to mediate on the issue but it seems the party leadership is not interested in mediation,” she said.

Mkaka, on the other hand, said the party is always keen on talks but it would be hard to go to the negotiating table when matters are already in the courts.

“We shall meet in the court,” he said.

Party President Lazarus Chakwera fired Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma from the party for confusing confusion after she openly said she would challenge Chakwera for party presidency position during a convention she is fast tracking.

