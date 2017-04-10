The Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) annual general meeting (AGM) that took place on Saturday at the Sunbird Lilongwe exposed inefficiency of some of its affiliates.

According to MOC president Oscar Kanjala and Malawi National Sports Council (MNSC) executive secretary George Jana, the inefficiencies range from poor administration, marketing, communication and lack of focus

“There are no proper plans and guidelines in place and that is why we struggle in international tournaments. In some cases, plans and guidelines are there [but] they are not followed or implemented.

“We need to do more and incorporate experts like marketers to help in resource mobilisation. We need to operate like business entities,” said Kanjala in his address.

He said in terms of performance, sports codes need to have highly qualified coaches if athletes or teams are to deliver.

“Put up deliberate programmes on what you want to achieve in a certain period and how. As MOC, we have a strategic plan for both the 2018 Commonwealth Games and also the 2022 Olympic Games. Align your plans with us,” he said.

He urged sports codes to engage the media in selling their plans effectively.

On his part, Jana said it is unfortunate that most sports codes don’t know how to go about mobilising resources to run their operations.

“We talk about running sports associations as businesses but if you ask me not many associations here know what that means. There is need to put result oriented people who can give direction and at the same time deliver results,” said Jana.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) vice-president James Mwenda, who attended the AGM, agreed with MOC and MNSC.

“It is obvious that government has other important priorities and, therefore, the subventions towards sports will continue to dwindle. We need to come up with financial blueprints as associations,” he ssid.

However, he bemoaned that forums like the MOC AGM have failed to come up with solutions as to how associations can make a breakthrough.

“We meet every year but there is still no solution and that is the sad part, “ said Mwenda. n