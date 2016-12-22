Moyale Sisters on Sunday retained the Northern Region Women’s Football Under-20 Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Cup after defeating CY Sisters 4-1 at Chibavi Community ground in Mzuzu.

For their feat Moyale received K500 000 while the runners-up CY Sisters got K300 000. Ekwendeni Sisters clinched third spot after beating Super Diamonds 6-5 in post-match penalties to get K150 000.

Naomi Mwale, Memory Chisana, Pricilla Chipungu and Love Banda scored a goal each for Moyale while CY got their consolation goal through Chikondi Gondwe.





To qualify for the finals, Moyale beat Super Diamonds 3-1 while CY Sisters registered a 2-0 victory over Ekwendeni Sisters in the semi-final matches.

Despite the victory, Moyale team manager John Chimwala said their eyes are on the national championship.

“Of course, we have won the regional championship but our target is to win the national honours,” said Chimwala in a post-match interview.

The national finals are slated for December 22 in Lilongwe where Moyale will face other regional champions.

Speaking during the prize presentation, Northern Region Women Football

Committee (NRWFC) chairperson Anne Mseteka commended FAM for the support.

“We thank FAM for their support. This will make our junior players active as we look forward to building a strong national team,” she said.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) second vice-president Othaniel Hara said it is the wish of the association to improve women football from grass roots level. n