Moyale Barracks Football Club finished their 2016 TNM Super League assignments with a convincing 4 nil home win against EPAC FC on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium.

Barely 2 minutes from kick off, Brown Magaga’s cross from the right found Gastin Simkonda on the far left who beautifully headed the ball into EPAC’s net.

Magaga was at it again in the 17th minute when his powerful shot was saved EPAC goalie Masa Ngozo.

And 2 minutes before recess, Khuda Muyaba increased the lead for the lions of Kaning’ina when his well directed header miserably went past EPAC’s goalkeeper into the net. EPAC were 2 nil down as they went back to the dressing room for pep talk.

In the second half, the Mzuzu soldiers came back with more vigour to punish the visitors.

A well taken corner kick by Zondiwe Munthali in the 53rd minute found veteran Lovemore Mitengo in the air and with ease, he nodded the ball into the back of EPAC’s net. 3 nil to the soldiers.

4 minutes later, Gastin Simkonda intercepted the ball just outside the centre circle, inside the visitor’s half, and laid it to Wiseman Kamanga who did not have problems to beat goalkeeper Masa Ngozo for EPAC.

EPAC had no answers to Moyale’s solid defensive work and excellent exchange of passes for the rest of the game. The game ended 4 nil in favour of Moyale Barracks.

Speaking after the game, Moyale’s Head Coacch Collins Mkuna said the win was a Christmas gift to Moyale fans.

In assessing his team’s performance throughout the season, Mkuna said, “I am not satisfied because we wanted the title. You will recall that at some point we were among the top teams on the log but later things somehow did no go well. It’s good, however, that we have finished the season with this remarkable win.”

Coach for EPAC, Audrey Makonyola, admitted that it was so bad to lose their final game with such a wide margin.

“We have lost but people know that EPAC is good team. Today wasn’t our day. We failed to create chances and if you don’t create chances, you don’t score. If you don’t score and defend poorly as we did, you get punished. We are hoping for a better season next year,” added Makonyola.

