Wizards FC owner and Technical Director Peter Mponda has fired a verbal warning to Mighty Be Forward Wanderers ahead of the two sides TNM Super League clash on Sunday to take place at Mulanje Park.

Mponda said his side has had enough punishment from Wanderers in the past two seasons and that this time around, the Nomads should not expect an easy ride.

“We have taken enough punishment from them the past two seasons as we did not get any point but this time around, something has to come up,” said Mponda.

He further challenged that his side will also be looking forward to maintain their clean sheet of not conceding any goal at the Mulanje Park Stadium since the 2017 Super League season begun.

“We haven’t conceded at Mulanje Boma Park and we don’t see ourselves conceding any time soon,” said Mponda.

The match promises to be full of fireworks as the wounded Nomads will also be looking forward to regain their form in a bid to accomplish their dream of winning the league title this season after losing 10-9 [through penalties] against Silver Strikers in the inaugural Airtel Top 8 finals last Saturday.

Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira openly declared that their ‘vengeance will be on Premier Bet Wizard on Sunday at Mulanje Park Stadium’ after their painfull loss to The Central Bankers.

Wizard will be looking for a win and pray that Red Lions lose to Azam Tigers so that they go top of the 16 member log table.

They are on second position with 11 points from five games just like the leaders Red Lions who are having an advantage because they have a better goal difference.

In Mzuzu, it will be a northern region derby involving Moyale Barracks and Chitipa United at the Mzuzu Stadium.

Chitipa United are yet to register a win in the elite league on their debut season after playing five games without a win.

Their best result was a 0-0 draw against giants Nyasa Big Bullets.

On the other hand, Moyale will be looking forward to bounce back after droping three points last weekend during their central region.

They managed to beat Dwangwa United on Saturday 2-1 before going down 2-0 to fellow soldiers Mafco FC.

Below is the full fixture of Super League games to be played on Sunday 10th June as released by the Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

Nyasa Big Bullets v Mzuni @ Kalulu.

Wizards v Wanderers @ MJ Park.

Red Lions v Azam @ Balaka.

Master Security v Mafco @ Dedza.

Moyale v Chitipa @ Mzuzu.

Kamuzu Barracks v Silver @ Civo.

