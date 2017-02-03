Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) yesterday appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises.

A member of the committee, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kasungu West, Alex Meja described the meeting as cordial.

“Basically, we wanted to hear from them how they operate, the challenges they are facing because when we first met officials from their mother body, there were some things that they were not able to answer. That is why we instructed Malawi National Council of Sports to bring the associations,” he said.

Meja said they now appreciate the need for more funding to the associations.

“For example, we did not know that a national netball team player like Mwawi Kumwenda gets K1 000 training allowance which to say the truth, is very low. After the meeting we can promise that there will be change,” he said.

Both FAM and NAM described the meeting as successful.

FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda said the meeting was an opportunity for the association to explain to the parliamentarians the need for more funding.

He said: “Sometimes when we ask for more funding, we are regarded as extravagant because the MPs do not understand what that money is used for. Such meetings gave us an opportunity to explain why we need more funding. It also gave them a chance to learn more about FAM’s operations so that when we demanded more money for the Flames, they can appreciate.”

NAM president Rosy Chinunda, who represented the association, said the meeting tackled several areas, including how funds from government are used by the association.

“An in all, it was a fruitful meeting. On our part, we are hopeful that it will help in developing netball in the country,” she said.

The committee is mandated to examine the reports and audited accounts of statutory bodies, corporations and public enterprises.

It checks efficiency, ascertains whether their operations are being managed in accordance with the required competence.

It also examines the income and expenditure of any public corporation and state enterprise, or other body or organisation established by an Act of Parliament.

Since FAM and NAM enjoy funding from government through Malawi National Council of Sports, they fall under the commission.

In 2013, Parliament also summoned FAM, but the association appeared before Social and Community Affairs Committee. n