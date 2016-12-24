The 2016 edition of Mr. Zomba Bodybuilding Championship will roll into action tomorrow at Pajokala Lodge in Malawi’s old capital.

The event’s organiser Bright Limani, who is also chairperson ofWeightlifting and Body Building Association of Malawi (Wbam) Eastern Region Chapter, said this comes after trimming the number of contestants from 37 to 15.





“We have trimmed the contesting legion because we wanted only the best athletes to fight for medals. They went through a screening process that determined their fitness levels and other requirements suitable for such a competition. Now, everything is set,” he said.

According to Limani, the champion will take home K110 000 while the runner-up and the third-placed will receive K80 000 and K60 000 respectively.

The list of bodybuilders is as follows: Themba Chirwa, Gory Mlenga, Lambley Nyirongo, Heston Mazawe, Ophaniel Kanyenda, Morton Mhango, Alfred Dzimbiri, Moffat Marengo, Kodwani Mzunga, Rashid Akim, Fletcher Songola, Yusuf Abusa, Hussein Iman, Vinnie Maliro and Jack Kalira.

Chirwa and Mlenga said yesterday that they are more than ready for the showdown.

“I have been training hard for the past 11 months and I am now in good shape. I am confident of emerging as Mr Zomba this Saturday,” Chirwa said.

The K800 000 competition, which Pajokala Lodge, DR Hardware, Kamtedza Hardware and Don Bman Events Management have sponsored, will be spiced-up by a power-lifting event that will see the winner getting K15 000. n