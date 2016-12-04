Former spokesperson for Peoples Party (PP) Ken Msonda has on Sunday threatened to disclose the secrets of his former party if they continue mudsling him for his decision to join the ruling Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP).

The nomadic but voal politician made threat when answering questions at a ‘Tiwuzeni zowona’ program on Zodiac radio aired on Sunday.

According to Msonda, some PP followers are the one behind circulating pictures in the social media that he used public transport when returning home (Blantyre) from Masintha ground in Lilongwe where he was officially welcomed in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

While accepting that the circulating picture is real, Msonda said:” I indeed boarded a bus, but it was in 2014 during campaign period, and it was at Wenela bus depot in Blantyre via Mzuzu not Lilongwe.”

Msonda backed himself saying he did that because of financial problems that has hit many in the country.

“I have my own vehicle, but what I can tell you is that I know who is behind this, it is a PP follower living in South Africa but I will disclose the evil secrets of his party if he continues,” warned Msonda.

” I did not reveal the evil secrets of the United Democratic Front when I was joining PP because its followers never followed my political footsteps but these guys they should be careful, ” he disclosed.

He then shocked the listeners when he said ” I know the people who stole public funds and I already reported them to Anti Corrption Bureau, I have their list.”

Msonda said PP members were insulting him for joining DPP because they are jealous with his political progress.

“I think government should change our national anthem especially where the song talks about ‘hunger, disease and envil’ because these are the major things that have destroyed our nation,” he suggested.

He defended his decision of joining DPP was from God and not money.

Msonda is among the 24 polical recycled who joined DPP recently.

PP spokesman Noah Chimpeni MP said he could comment on Msonda’s remarks because he did not listen to ther interview and don’t know the context which the party’s former spokesman made his remarks.

