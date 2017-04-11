President Peter Mutharika on Monday attacked the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), saying it will not get votes to usher them to power because of its tainted record.

Mutharika was speaking at Biwi Triangle in Lilongwe when Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters led by regional governor (centre) Dean Josaya Banda organised a rally to welcome their leader from the South.

The President hit at MCP for blaming his government for the socio-economic woes facing the country.

But Mutharika has hit back, saying: “MCP is a party of crocodiles and death. No one can vote for it.”

Mutharika wondered:“Despite all what we are doing, some people cannot appreciate it and keep on bad mouthing about this government. What else do they want from us and should we assume they are blind or they are in Jupiter.”

The President said his government is committed to ensuring that every Malawian has access to electricity hence the launch of the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme Phase 8 (MAREP)

“We are doing all we can to develop this country and for your information my government is currently constructing seven big roads in all the regions.

“My government is committed to making sure that the youths are involved in the development of this country hence the idea of the community technical colleges,” Mutharika explained.

However, MCP deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka rubbished the remarks by President Mutharika, saying politicians who gave the former ruling party a bad name because of atrocities were now taking control in DPP and other were in other parties and that MCP has new blood.

“The people who were responsible for crocodiles and death are in DPP,” Mkaka told Nyasa Times.

“The people who showed the secret agents where Atati Mphakati lived are in DPP. The people who killed Mkwapatira Mhango in Zambia are in DPP. Who killed Robert Chasowa, Isaa Njauju and July 20 senseless killings,” Mkaka said.

According to Mkaka, the MCP which is being led by Rev. Lazarus Chakwera is now “rebranded” and that Chakwera’s leadership is “God fearing and of integrity.”

Mkaka accused President Mutharika of speaking out of “desperation” because of his plummeting popularity.

In her remarks at Biwi rally, DPP Secretary General, Grizeder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey said Malawians should learn to appreciate the good thing that the president was doing than speak evil.

She said, “We are deeply concerned that no matter how hard you are working to improve this nation, some people still cannot appreciate that. You have made sure that we have enough food yet that cannot be recognized. But don’t lose heart keeping dreaming for this county and we are here to support you.”

While in the South, among others, the President commissioned the Mangochi water project, launched the MAREP 8 Projected and attended the Bingu Wa Mutharika Memorial ceremony.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :