President Peter Mutharika has gone to town castigating Northern Region Members of Parliament (MPs) Caucus which has been established to purely fight for developments of the region, saying it is “a bunch of failures.”

Mutharika, who is touring the north, said his government is giving the region many development projects and that the ‘northern block’ causus are just frustrated individuals and failures who cant appreciate the good things.

Speaking when he toured tarmac roads the government is constructing in Mzuzu, Mutharika cited the Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road, Njakwa-Chitimba Road, and the roads in Mzuzu as some of developments his government promised and are underway.

He said all the roads will be completed, adding that he wants all roads in Mzuzu to be tarmacked by 2019.

“Very soon we will start the Karonga-Songwe Road. So, if someone says there are no developments in the North, they are blind, they can’t see or they live somewhere else on the moon,” said Mutharika.

The North MPs caucus maintains that Mutharika government has failed to provide enough developments in the region.

It also accused the government of Mutharika for practising nepotism and continued application of quota system in selecting students to public universities.

One of its members, Rumphi Central MP, Enock Chihana (Aford) said they are ware that since the Caucus was formed, government is pressing the panick button and had to arrange President Mutharika to visit the north.

“The President visit in the north is to prop up a fake image that government is developing the region,” said Chihana.

He claimed that government is also organising and sponsoring groups in the region to disown the Caucus, saying they will not be intimidated.

“We will not be intimidated at all. It’s high time we fight for the development of the region. North Malawi does not nee lip service or small cake from government . We want a fair share. We pay tax like anybody else in this country. We all vote and we all are Malawians,” he said.

“We are there to fight for development and that is what we will do. We are MPs from different parties, but it is the geopolitics that has brought us together.”

Meanwhile, some pastors led by Prophet Amos Chuma has said the idea of forming groups will bring confusion because not all of them are there for development.

But Prophet Chuma said pastors are equally “ not satisfied with the level of development in the region.”

North MPs Caucus publicity secretary Agness Nyalonje (People’s Party) said the pastors grouping might have been funded by government to divide the caucus.

“They are entitled to their opinion but you don’t start saying these people have ill motives when you don’t know what their agenda is,” said Nyalonje.

Caucus chairperson Kamlepo Kalua said the grouping wants to push for construction of roads, universities, health facilities, secondary and primary schools, and other social development projects in the region.

