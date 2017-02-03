Frank Mvalo retained his seat as president of the Golf Union of Malawi (GUoM) during an elective annual general meeting (AGM) held at Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) last weekend.

Mvalo, a member of the Lilongwe Golf Club (LGC), was re-elected unopposed. Vice-president Hudson Kantwanje (BSC) also retained his position.

Four executive members opted not to seek re-election which led to the election of new members. They included High Court Judge Kenan Manda (LGC) who was elected honorary secretary replacing Gladson Kuyeri (BSC )who served the union for more than six years.

Samson Mwale, the current captain of BSC, replaced Sherriff Chisamya also from the same club. The other members are Justin Mkandawire (LGC) and Yotamu Saka, current captain of Country Club Limbe.

Edwin Chipala (BSC) also retained his post as rules and handicap director so did Charles Merrick (BSC) as fixtures and tournament director. Dan Mvula from Kasasa Golf Club in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota, will represent the Centre and North.

The AGM also adopted an amended constitution which regularised the practice of having 11 executive members who will be required to serve a term of two years.

The amended constitution provides for only three elected positions at the AGM and these are that of president, honorary treasurer and honorary secretary while the other remaining six positions will be selected by the elected executive committee; the eleventh position is that of immediate past president.

“With the shift to focus on junior golf development, there was enough evidence-based success in the year just ended as we have started witnessing the fruits of the Junior Golf programme whereby Malawi boys’ team finished second during the Tri-Nations Junior Tournament in December 2016 and for the first time, Malawi featured a team of girls, ” said Mvalo.

He said in line with the developed and adopted five-year junior golf development strategy, the union is currently supporting its assistant coach, Dingaan Chirwa for a three-year apprentice training programme with the Professional Golf Association (PGA) of South Africa and at the end of the programme, Chirwa will be a fully certified golf coach and full member of the PGA of South Africa.

He outlined a special initiative, ‘Swing to K20 million’ that will ensure financial sustainability of the union and enhance the focus on junior golf development in the country. n