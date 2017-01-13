Malawi Queens goal shooter Joyce Mvula got a hearty welcome on arrival in United Kingdom (UK) yesterday where she is set to have a seven-month stint.

The Malawi High Commission (MHC) joined Thunder and Malawi Association Manchester to welcome Mvula at Heathrow International Airport in London.

Thunder franchise director Darbie Hallas said more teams are eyeing Malawian players.

“Our coach watched Mvula during the Netball World Cup [in 2015] and we also watched her at the Fast Five [World Netball Series] and we were impressed. We have a [good] relationship with Mary Waya who has been very helpful to make this happen,” she said.

Team Coach Karen Greig said she looks forward to having Mvula to help the team win the league this year. She said the player will be featured in a friendly game tomorrow to get the feel of the usually fast English game.

On his part, second secretary press at the MHC Kondwani Munthali, said the mission and Malawi community were excited with the arrival of Malawian first export to the UK and hopes the deal will open opportunities for more teams to bring in Malawian players to England and other European countries.

Malembe Makawa, who represented the Malawi Manchester Association, said the Malawi community in Manchester now consider Thunder as their netball team and will patronise the event.

On her part, Mvula said: “I am just praying that everyone should believe in me and I will give my best to make my country proud.—Mhc,london