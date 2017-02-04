Former youthful Karonga United coach, Kondwani Mwalweni, has been hired to take charge of the 2016 Northern Region Simama League Champions, Chitipa United, as they start a new life in the country’s top flight league; the TNM Super League.

General Secretary for Chitipa United Marshal Mwenechanya confirmed the development saying the club has confidence in Mwalweni because of his integrity and interpersonal skills.

“He is a youthful coach who knows his job. He might have had bad luck at Karonga United up to the extent of relegation but we know that given resources and autonomy, he can deliver and have Chitipa United as a shining brand in the TNM Super League,” explained Mwenechanya in an interview with one of the local radio stations.

And speaking to Nyasa Times, Kondwani Mwalweni said he was happy to bounce back into the country’s top flight league with the newly promoted Chitipa United.

Quizzed on whether Chitipa United supporters should not worry about relegation after a single season as was the case with Karonga United, Mwalweni said there were a number of contributing factors to the relegation of Karonga United.

“It’s unfortunate that when a team is relegated, people only think of the coach but there is a lot that happens behind the curtains. I cannot say much about my stay at Karonga United. You know the team was relegated yes but Chitipa United is not Karonga United. From what I have gathered, the executive at Chitipa United is well organized. You should know that mutual relationship and understanding between the technical panel and a club’s administration is key to the club’s remarkable performance,” retorted the soft spoken Mwalweni.

Mwalweni said he could not rule out the need to rope experienced players into the team in the quest to ensure permanent stay in the league.

There are romours that Chitipa United will be using the newly constructed Karonga Stadium as their home ground. The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) is yet to confirm.

