Karonga Central MP Frank Mwenifumbo has ruled out resigning from the parliamentary inquiry on maizegate following his severe criticisms to the chairman of the inquiry.

The plain talking Mwenifumbo criticised the chairman, Joseph Chidanti Malunga, for his unilateral decision to drop him from Zambia trip where eight members of the committee have gone as part of the inquiry on how Admarc bought maize.

“I don’t have problems with the whole inquiry but one person, the chairman. I am not resigning from the inquiry because some people might think am influenced by politics,” he said.

He was the only one dropped from the trip after another member, John Chikalimba was hospitalised, begging questions as to why he was the only one dropped.

The chairman of Human Rights Consultative Committee Robert Mkwezalamba asked Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya to intervene in the matter.

“The matter has potential of making people lose trust in the inquiry,” he said.

The inquiry members left Malawi on Monday and are expected back on Sunday.

On Wednesday, they are expected to question Agriculture minister George Chaponda.

Meanwhile, Mwenefumbo told Capital Radio Straight Talk program on Thursday that the House inquiry has credibility.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :