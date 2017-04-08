A 28-year old man Garden Soko, is in police custody for allegedly murdering his friend on 5 April, 2017 at Zigwagwa market in Mzuzu.

Mzuzu police deputy spokesperson Cecilia Mfune, identified the deceased as Nelson Ndhlovu of 28-year old who comes from Thomas Ndhlovu village, in the area of Traditional Authority Chulu in Kasungu.

According to Mfune, the two quarreled because of K100. 00 note.

“What happened was that the deceased failed to give a K100.00 note to the suspect as promised. The development angered suspect, who grabbed Ndhlovu on the neck and he fell down,” said Mfune.

Ndhlovu was taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead due to suffocation.

According to Mfune, the suspect will appear before the court soon to answer to the charge of murder, contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

The suspect hails from Sinda Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba District.