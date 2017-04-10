Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has said its long-awaited annual general meeting (AGM) slated for May 6 in Lilongwe, will determine the date of its elections.

NAM general secretary (GS) Carol Bapu said the AGM, which will be held at Civo Club, will among other things, include presentation of audited financial report, amendment of the constitution and presentation of reports by the president, GS and treasurer.

“This time around we felt that the general assembly should be involved in determining the date of the elections,” she said.

NAM’s move to separate the date of the AGM and the elections comes in the wake of Southern Region Netball Committee (SRNC) chairperson Judith Chalusa plea with NAM to consider holding the AGM and elections on separate dates.

“In 2013, NAM set AGM and elections on the same day and this brought chaos in the electoral process because some important issues were not sorted out due to lack of time,” she said.

For the past few months, there had been a cloud of uncertainty over the dates of the AGM and the elections. n