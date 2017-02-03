Cash-rich and powerful Minister of Local government and rural development, Kondwani Nankhumwa has said he will make a K3.5 million bicycle donation to traditional leaders in his constituency despite the fact that his detractors report him to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Writing on his Facebook wall, Nankhumwa said he will be saving K500,000 every month from his monthly salary of K1.2 million from February to August.

“I hope this notice my detractors shall never be burning with anger and jealousy to report the same to Anti Corruption Bureau,” he says.

He said his K500, 000 a month saving from February to August shall be K3.5 million, enough to buy 100 bicycles which cost at K34000 each.

Nankhumwa appeared before the graft busting body on Saturday to explain the source of his K21 million donation to his Mulanje Central Constituency on January 8.

In the post, Nankhumwa said he does not have much but believes in sharing the little he has.

His critics say his multimillion donations are suspicious as just two years ago he hardly had enough money to buy fuel during the election campaign.

Meanwhile, whistle blowers have promised to unmask Nankhumwa’s source of sudden wealth.

