Natsons Mpingwe have taken glory in the Associated Suppliers Futsal Tournament following a 1-0 triumph over Pro Stars IntoSport in the finals at Mpingwe Sports Club (MSC) in Blantyre last weekend.

A lone goal by the team’s captain Suhail Osman was enough to seal Natsons’ victory in the two-month five-a-side indoor soccer competition that hadnine teams, including Kalulu Associated, Mapeto Legends, Dysons Pro Stars 2, H&H United 8, United Sayani Stars, Saimfur Terminators and Mkango Champs.

“This was a tough and strenuous competition that required a great deal of hard work and determination. It feels great to emerge champions and I salute my team-mates for putting up a gallant fight,” Osman said.





Captain for the losing finalists, Abdul Kader Rashid, said: “We tried our best to win the contest only that luck was not on our side. In spite of that, it was quite an achievement to finish as runners-up.”

Kalulu Associated finished third after beating Mapeto Legends 6-5 in the third-placed match.

In individual awards, Rashid emerged as top-scorer with 30 goals while Kalulu Associated’ Hamza Kali and Mkango Champs’ Ashfaq Salim were named best goalkeeper and upcoming player of the tournament respectively.

Associated Suppliers general manager Sufyaan Omar said it is very encouraging to see the overwhelming interest in the sporting activity among individuals.

“Associated Suppliers is very proud to be associated with this unique sporting event. This is part of our corporate social responsibility and we will be back next year,” he said.

MSC general secretary Wasim Mussa and head of football Abdul Wahid thanked the sponsors and the players for making the competition a success. n