Lilongwe-based firm, Imbiza, has announced the launch of the Imbiza Multipurpose herb which the company claims cures HIV and Aids, among other ailments.

The development comes at a time when the local market is flooded with various herbs.

Imbiza Public Relations Officer, Wonderful Mpombeza, said tests have confirmed the herb really cures Aids, cancer, stroke and diabetes, among other ailments.

“Since the introduction of the herb we have been receiving a lot of positive feedback from our clients and we hope to help in improving quality health among Malawians apart from raising their economic well-being by providing some with employment and business opportunities,” Mpombedza said.

According to Mpombeza, the natural herbal so cures kidney problems.

“This is different from the other herbs that have flooded the country’s market and we can safely assure Malawians of 100 percent positive results,” he said, adding that “the herb has no side effects”.

Mpombeza has disclosed plans to open shops in Mangochi, Blantyre, Zomba, Mzuzu and Chipata in Zambia to meet the growing demand for the herb.

The herb is currently registered with the International Traditional Medicine Council of Malawi.

