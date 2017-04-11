Mibawa Television Poetry Competition on Sunday exposed a promising breed of poets full of vigour and set to give old timers a run for their money, judges and organisers observed.

Out of 60 contestants who registered for the competition, 42 showed up and put up an impressive tryout in the K500 000-challenge.

From the word go, the stage was graced by fresh and talented blood that dazzled with their striking recitals before a panel of judges comprising Kenneth Khondiwa and Mollen Nazombe.

Their diction produced gleaming and punchy lines which signified a new wave of poets set to bring a difference. The aspiring poets did not only stun with their talent but also use of diversified languages, which ranged from Chisena, Chichewa and English. The Sena poets were a highlight of the competition.

“We are impressed that through the competition, we have spotted potential talents who surely form part of the next generation. As Mibawa, we will nurture this talent,” said Mibawa entertainment events coordinator Steve Banda.

He described the new crop of poets as a threat to established ones, adding that their ideas and approaches are spanking new.

On his part, Nazombe urged the new breed to be original and relevant.

“They have demonstrated passion to be the next big thing in the country’s poetry. But what I can encourage them is to be original and tackle relevant issues,” he said.

Organisers said successful contestants will be notified in due course to participate at the first eviction show slated for next month.