Flames midfielder Robert Ng’ambi on Tuesday evening scored his fourth goal in the South African Premier Soccer League.

Ng’ambi helped his team Platimun Stars to come from two goals down to force Highlanders Park to a 2-2 draw.

According to kickoff.com, Highlands raced ahead via quick-fire strikes from Mothobi Mvala and Charlton Mashumba.





However, Ng’ambi reduced the deficit in the 33rd minute before Benson Shilongo equalised just before the interval at Makhulong Stadium. Ng’ambi was taken off stage in the 74th minute.

Platinum are 13th in the 16-team league with 15 points from 14 matches.

Meanwhile, Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango’s team Bidvest Wits will head to the festive break at the top of the league after playing out a one-all draw against Maritzburg United on the same evening.

Wits are tied on 25 points with Cape Town City, but top the table courtesy of a superior goal difference.

“A win would have been better, but it still feels good to be top going for the festive break,” said Gabadinho yesterday. n