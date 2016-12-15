Fresh from winning the inaugural Fisd Challenge Cup, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have unveiled their short-term targets before winding up the 2016-2017 Soccer Season.

According to Club General Secretary Mike Butao, their two targets are to move few steps up above from where they currently seat on the TNM Super League Log Table as well as winning the much touted and anticipated ‘Luso Bus Ipite Bonanza’ to be bankrolled by Luso Television.

Butao was speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times ahead of their weekend tricky TNM Super League fixture against Moyale Barracks.

“We are looking forward to the game against Moyale; we want to win all the remaining games and finish as high as we can and also get the Luso Bus. That is our target now” said Butao on Wednesday.

The Nomads already gave up on winning the league title some weekes ago after losing to title contenders Blue Eagles in a controversial game played at the Nankhaka Stadium.

They are on position six of the 16 member log table.

But they went on to beat another title contenders Kamuzu Barracks 4-3 (on penalties) currently on top of the league table to lift the Fisd Cup and they pocketed K10 Million for being champions.

They will atleast receive something if they penetrate and finish into the top four of the TNM Super League.

At stake is also a K25 Million worth Nissan Bus only.

They can grab it if they defeat their old age rivals Nyasa Big Bullets in a two legged Bonanza to be played on 26th December in Blantyre and 2nd January 2017.

Chande’s staying put

Meanwhile, Be Forward Wanderers have trashed rumours that their enterprising midfielder Jafali Chande which they signed from rivals Bullets at the beginning of the season is set to leave the Lali Lubani outfit.

Butao said the player still has a running three year contract and that whatever was signed in his contract is intact and is being fulfilled.

“Chande has a 3 year contract with wanderers and fully paid” Butao said.

The player has struggled to enjoy game time at the star studded Wanderers the way he used to do at Bullets.

He has also been hit by injuries and private issues as he at one time had to seek leave to attend to personal and family issues.

He was among the influential players who guided Nyasa Big Bullets to 2014-2015 TNM Super League title and Carlsberg Cup triump.

