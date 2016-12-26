They played as a team. From the first to the final whistle with Jaffali Chande and Joseph Kamwendo at the centre of everything, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers proved too strong for out of form Nyasa Big Bullets in the first leg of the Luso Television’ Bus ipite bonanza at the Kamuzu Stadium.

Chande who came in from the bench following Peter Wadabwa’s early hamstring injury scored with a header from a move ochestrated by Kamwendo.

The former Bullets number 10 was at the centre of the second goal for his new team with Kamwendo this time around on the score-sheet.

From then on, it was frustration for the people’s team with former Wanderes midfielder Kondwani Kumwenda receiving a yellow following a crumzy challenge on Kamwendo.

Kumwenda was seen confronting both the referee and Kamwendo before players from both sides intervened to cool down his temper.

Nigerian import Amos Bello could have made it 3-nil before half time after passing through Yamikani Fodya and John Lanjesi but his short was well saved by Enerst Kakhobwe.

Soon after the recess, Bullets could have pulled one back but Chiukepo Msowoya’s efforts were fluffed over the cross bar by Wanderers goalie Richard Chipuwa.

While Bullets panicked for a goal, it was the Lali Lubani boys who got the final say with their former player Chande proving too powerful in the air, this time scoring from a Jimmy Zakazaka curler, another former Bullets player.

It was 3-0 the final result in favor of the Lali Lubani boys to the delight of their Coach Yasin Osman who attributed the win to the hard work from his troops.

“We were in control of the game from the first to the final whistle. We gave them no chance to penetrate our midfield and Joseph had good game along with Alfred Manyozo. We lost Wadabwa early into the game but I told Chande before he came on that his could be his moment. And he did it in style,” said Osman.

For his part, Bullets Coach Lloyd Nkhwazi conceded defeat but said the battle is not far from over.

“We were outplayed by Wanderers today. They were too strong on us especially Kamwendo who really controlled their engine room. I congratulate them for winning the first leg but the battle is far from over. We will bounce back better in the second leg,” said Nkhwazi.

The winner in the 2 leg bonanza will walk away with Nissan Civilian bus estimated to be over K20 million.

