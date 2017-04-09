The Northern Region Football Association (NFRA), an affiliate of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) mandated to run football affairs in the northern part of Malawi, is facing strong opposition from football team officials from Karonga, Rumphi and Chitipa districts.

This has resulted in the formation of a parallel structure which is being called KARUCHI, an acronym standing for Karonga, Rumphi and Chitipa.

Football team officials from these three districts argue that the current NFRA sidelines these districts.

They add that the NFRA comprises individuals mainly from Mzuzu City and some from Nkhata Bay and Mzimba without any representation from their districts.

The strange committee which is being chaired by one called Mr Ng’oma said it will be taking charge of football affairs in these three districts and will be having their own competitions other than the Simama League in order to raise money.

“The current NFRA never wishes Karonga, Rumphi and Chitipa districts well as far football is concerned. They tried their best to bar Willy Yabwanya from contesting in the polls. They also frustrated Chipanga who was running Kaporo Stars in Karonga until he pulled out from bankrolling the team. People in the NFRA are just selfish,” charged Davie Muyombe, a member of KARUCHI.

He added that KARUCH intends to meet the paramount chief who is a soccer lover on the issue as well as District Commissioners of the three districts to help them force NFRA to allow them to go on with their operations.

Reacting to the formation of KARUCHI, General Secretary for the Northern Region Football Association Masiye Nyasulu, said the people behind this move are those that got frustrated after losing in the NFRA elections.

“We have nothing to do with that grouping. That committee is illegal because FAM recognizes NFRA and nothing else here in the north. We have no time to waste in discussing with them because as NFRA, we have representatives in all districts in the Northern Region,” retorted Nyasulu.

