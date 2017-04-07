Former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander Henry Odillo has pleaded not guilty six counts related to suspected K2 billion ‘Cashgate’.

Odillo together with former deputy commander Clement Kafuwa, former Accountant General David Kandoje, Retired Lt Colonel Nelson Kauwa Banda, and Ganizani Kuchombo have been slapped with counts of conspiracy, use of public office for personal advantage, dealing in contract, money laundering, gross negligence by public officers and improper payment of public money.

When they appeared before the High Court in Lilongwe on Thursday, Odillo and four other accused persons entered a plea of not guilty.

Prosecution led by veteran Cashgate special prosecutor Kamudoni Nyasulu said the State is ready with the case.

Nyasulu said he expects the defence to be “giving responses” on Friday on the documents given to them by the prosecution.

He said the trial is delaying as it has been characterised by a number of applications and adjournments.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is prosecuting the accused on payments made by the military, between March and September 2013, to Alexander Banda of Thuso Group amounting to ZAR 30 000 000 (K1.4 billion) and K929 810 000.

Former budget director Paul Mphwiyo, although not arrested in connection with the case, was also named as one of the alleged beneficiaries on the charge sheets but the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) denied ACB consent to prosecute the matter, but instead is now prosecuting Mphwiyo in a separate trial.

