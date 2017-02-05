Opposition leaders have said they will take government to task over maizegate and K236 billion cashgate when parliament meets from this Monday.

Lazarus Chakwera, Leader of Opposition in parliament says they will be waiting for a report on maizegate from the parliamentary inquiry on maizegate.

“If you remember very well, I asked for this inquiry. We will be waiting for its report in parliament,” said Chakwera.

He said the government will be forced to respond to the issues.

Peoples Party acting president Uladi Mussa said the government leadership in the House will be forced to be on its toes to explain how K236 billion was stolen during the Democratic Progressive Party era of Bingu wa Mutharika.

He said the government has been running way from this issue for a long time.

“This money belongs to Malawians, not the DPP therefore the government needs to account for it,” he said.

Political parties are this weekend holding what is called caucuses in order to strategise and plan what business to tackle in the 193 strong House.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :