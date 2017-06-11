Professors at Oxford University have said Malawi can become the centre of its research programme as it has been working for years in agriculture, economics and public health through strengthened partnership with Government.

Stefan Dercon, Director at Centre for the Study of African Economics, Professor Kevin Marsh Director of the Oxford African Initiative and Professor Johnny Steinberg Director of African studies at the Oxford University asked President Peter Mutharika to help the University forge links with Malawi.

“Outside Africa itself, we are the largest economics research group focused on African economics. We are working in Malawi and we would like to do more and deliver research that helps the public in addressing various issues. We have worked with the Ministry of Finance and Agriculture and we look to increase our work in Malawi through your assistance,” said Dercon.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor William James said the Oxford University was committed to partnering with Africa to find solutions to different challenges faced by communities.

Director of the Africa Oxford Initiative Professor Kevin Marsh said his initiative had already a number of programmes in Malawi and would expand in critical areas to help in formulation of policy and strategy towards issues affecting ordinary Malawians.

President Mutharika later was conducted to tour of All Souls College a historic college at the Oxford University by its Warden Sir John Vickers. The archives and library which is closed to the public was specifically reopened for the President.

