Public Appointments Committee (PAC) has rejected controversial Paramount Chief Lundu to be part of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Board after attending interviews in Lilongwe but approved Reverend Billy Gama as chairperson, replacing Moffat Banda who is now at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Paramount Lundu is fond of making controversial political moves and recently came in the limelight when he ridiculed the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) during the burial of Senior Chief Kabudula in Lilongwe, claiming the former ruling party will never govern the country again.

He even declared that President Peter Mutharika will win 2019 presidential elections.

According to published report other members who appeared before the committee and were successful include Senior Chief Chadza, Martha Payikane and Rev Patrick Makondetsa.

Ironically, Paramount Lundu had been a member of the same Board for the past two years and was previously interviewed by the same Public Appointments Committee.

President Peter Mutharika appointed the Board on March 14th, 2017.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :