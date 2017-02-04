Almost 13 passengers including some students at Natural Resource College (NRC) have survived a road accident in Ntcheu district on Friday, police have confirmed.

The accident occurred due to over-speeding when a minibus they were travelling in overturned several times at a place called Chikhamwazi which is between Lizulu and Njolomole in the district.

According to Ntcheu police Publicist Hastings Chigalu, the minibus registration RU 1436 overturned several time down a hill when the driver failed to negotiate a corner due to over-speeding.

“Fortunately, it was not fatal as some passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated as outpatients at Ntcheu District Hospital,” explained Chigalu.

The accident occurred just days after a mother and her son lost their lives in another accident in the district involving a Kabaza bicycle and a truck.

“We advise motorists to observe speed limits. To passengers, safety begins with them; they should not wait for law-enforcers to intervene when they notice drivers over-speeding. They have a role also to play in helping the police minimizing road accidents that are claiming a lot of precious lives on our roads each and every day.”

In January alone the district recorded six road accidents that claimed six lives.

