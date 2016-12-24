Plan Malawi International has signed endorsement deals with Silver Strikers defender Lucky Malata, midfielders Thuso Paipi and Blessings Tembo worth K1.4 million for six months, Weekend Nation has learnt.

Both Plan Malawi International and Silver confirmed the development.

Briefing Weekend Nation on Friday, the organisation’s child protection and participation project officer Jordawe Khuzeni said they engaged the three players because they want to use their fame to inspire young boys.





“We are running a project called Plan Child Protection Sport Academy in Lilongwe where we are using principles of football and netball to reach out to the youth. By using football and netball, we are trying to send the message across about health behaviour and the risks of HIV. We have shown that we can break stigmas, change behaviours, and turn the drift against HIV,” said Khuzeni

“The role of the players is to conduct coaching clinics and do motivational talks to inspire the youth to take sports and education seriously and to avoid engaging in harmless behaviour,” he added.

The three players will earn K480 000 each for the six-month project.

Silver general secretary Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda confirmed the deal.

“All logistics and technical issues have been finalised. It is a good start for the players. We are pleased that the popularity of our players has attracted an institution of international prestige as Plan Malawi.

“This is what is happening in other countries where player power is utilised by organisations and companies. It also means a better life for the players as they have alternative income rather that depending on the club pay alone,” said Chakaka- Nyirenda.

Paipi was also ecstatic about the deal.

“Apart from the money, it is a worthwhile project. It gives me satisfaction to do something that can shape the lives of others especially children. I thank Plan Malawi and also my club for this arrangement,” said Paipi. n