Police arrest 40-year old man for defiling his two step-daughters over get-rich rituals

MACHINGA-(Maravi Post)- The Malawi Police in Machinga, on Thursday arrested 40-year old Fadwerk Kamadzi, for allegedly defiling his two step daughters ages of five and 17 years. The accused works as a driver for ADRA Malawi.Kamadzi is married to a 35-year old woman, who brought two daughters to the marriage that took place in 2007.

Machinga Police station spokesperson Davie Sulumba, told The Maravi Post that in 2012, Kamadzi took advantage of staying with the two step-daughters, and convinced his wife that if he could sleep with one of the step-daughters, they could get rich. The proposal appealed to the wife and she agreed and proceeded to persuade her daughters into the act; and they eventually accepted.

Sulumba said the suspect started to defile his step-daughters from 2012 up to 2016, after which he also started sleeping with the younger step-daughter after the wife and elder step-daughter were at their home of origin, in Blantyre.

Kamadzi’s arrest suspect is a result of he breaking the agreement he had with the wife. This was that he would only sleep with one daughter for the ritual; but Kamadzi started sleeping with the other step-daughter.

Upon arrival from home village, the mother realized that the suspect was cheating she, therefore, told her children to stop having sex with their father. The suspect was not pleased with this new development and it caused tensions in the family.

“The situation got worse and eventually the mother reported the matter to church officials who advised them to be patient. Being tired of the patience call from the church, the 17-year old victim, reported the matter to Liwonde police.

“Follow up was made, the victims were interviewed and sent to Machinga District Hospital for examination, where it was confirmed that they had been defiled.

“Kamadzi was arrested on April 6, 2017, and admitted to the charge of defilement, which is in conflict with section 138 of the Penal code,” said Sulumba.

The suspect Kamadzi comes from Gawani village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Njema, in Mulanje district