Armed police on Saturday, dispersed the main opposition, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters from welcoming their President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

The MCP President was coming back from Singapore, where he had gone to attend the World Fellowship for Assemblies of God Annual General Conference.

MCP spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka, confirmed the development.

According to Mkaka, the police forced the party supporters to welcome their leader outside the KIA premises. The police said they did this because the place is not used for conducting political rallies.

However, the MCP spokesperson described this as undemocratic.

Before entering politics in August 2013, Dr. Chakwera held the helm of the Malawi Assemblies of God as President from 1989 to 14 May 2013. Ft. Chakwera became the MCP president in August 2013 and won a seat in parliament during the tripartite elections in July 2014.

Political analysts have decried the police action, citing that in a democracy, police are supposed to be apolitical and treat all political parties fairly, without fear or favor.