A combined task force of police and Immigration officials has thrushed out 56 illegal immigrants in Mzimba and the law enforcers are now looking for Malawian fixers.

Northern region police spokesperson Peter Kalaya the illegal immigrants are from Somalia.

“They were in a seven ton lorry and we managed to intercept them in Mzimba after a tip off,” he said. This brings to 208 the number of illegal immigrants arrested in the north this year alone. Kalaya said the Malawian fixer and the driver of the lorry bolted as soon as they saw the police and the Immigration officers. “We are looking for them. Their actions are risking the security of the country. This is lack of patriotism, he said. The arrest of the Somalis on Friday comes barely a month after another set of 58 illegal immigrants was arrested in the north. Malawi is used as a route by a syndicate which transport illegal immigrants to South Africa where they go to look for better lives.

