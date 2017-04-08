Malawi Police say they are casting their net much wider in the investigations on how some workers at beer brewing company, Carsberg managed to take out 991 crates of chill beer worth K13 million and sold it in Bangwe, Blantyre.

Blantyre police station publicist Betsai Dzembeneko said the first six workers from the company have been arrested and two pub owners who allegedly bought the beer on Wednesday night.

“This might be a syndicate, we are investigating the matter further,” he said.

Members of community policing tipped the police at Tondole, Bangwe when they saw a truck offloading crates of beer mid in the night.

The police rushed to the bottlestore and arrested those involved. Dzembeneko said the suspects will appear in court as soon as investigations on the matter are through.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :