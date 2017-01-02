Outspoken journalist and Times Group powerful Managing Editor, George Kasakula, might be swimming in money but his wife and children are languishing in dire poverty after he abandoned them for girlfriend Flora Suya.
Suya is a screen actress with accolades for her role in several local movies. Sources say Kasakula has been seeing Suya for some years despite strong resistance from his wife and relatives from the Kasakula family.
Months ago Kasakula abandoned his marital home and moved into a new house with Suya who brought her own three kids into the union. Suya’s kids are being sent to good international schools in Blantyre on Times’ ticket while his children from the wife patronize local government schools and lack basic education material as well.
Malawi Voice visited Kasakula’s wife and kids and has pictures of their plight. However, publication of those pictures awaits a go ahead from them as they still try to coax him back to his marital home.
Besides bedding Kasakula, Flora Suya is also reported be a readily a available entertainer of other prominent people among them politicians Chihana and Kunkuyu, musicians Billy Kaunda, Anjilu Fumulani, Prophet Hara, drama artists Manganya and Winiko.
Kasakula has of late been parading as a moral compass accusing prominent members of society of wrongdoing as if he himself has clean hands.
Malawi voice will soon publish pictures of Kasakura’s kids as well as his relatives in Kasungu district that are languishing in abject poverty.
(By Stanley Kanani, Special Correspondent)
Your story ‘Malawiana’ lacks basic journalistic stds.
What happened with the byline? What about reliable, credible and authoritative sources?
Furthermore, you are putting much of your own opinions in the story. You are judging too much. Give us the facts and not your sentiments.
A big story such as this deserves seriousness. We need to hear the side of Mr. Kasakula himself, Suya and some witnesses on the two’s relationship. you claim to have visited the wife of Kasakula but you can’t even quote what the wife said!
With the way you Malawiana has written the story, I am sure your editor did not see it and worse still allow its publication. I don’t wholly trust your story. There might be some truths but your writing leaves a lot to be desired.