In a clear abuse of power, President Peter Mutharika’s body guard Dabble Dissi has ordered the arrest of one of his girlfriends, daughter to Ambassador Sawerengera, Tamanda Sawerengera for suspecting that she leaked photos of his private affair with a married woman Mrs Nelly Kumwenda. Tamanda is spending this weekend at Lingadzi Police Station waiting to appear before court on Monday.

DPP cadets close to both Sawerengera and Dissi revealed that Mr Dissi has been dating Tamanda aka Tamzy for about two years.

In June this year, the affair went sour when Tamzy discovered the photos of Mrs Nelly Kumwenda in Dissi’s phone and she sent the images into her phone.

Tamzy advised Dissi to terminate the affair with Mrs Kumwenda which didn’t work.

When the pictures were published on Maravi Post and went viral on social network, Dissi was shocked and he was quick to conclude that his girlfriend Tamzy is probably the one who leaked the pictures.

Meanwhile Dissi’s wife whom he has two children with has left the house due to the dirty and shameless behavior of Dissi.

On the other hand Mr Kumwenda has sent packing his adulterous wife Nelly and confiscated the Toyota Fortuner he bought for her.

Ambassador Sawerengera has engaged lawyers to represent their daughter.