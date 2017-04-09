President Peter Mutharika on Saturday failed to speak at the memorial service of former president Bingu wa Mutharika, who was his blood brother.

This is the first time Mutharika had not spoken during the service since his brother passed away in 2012.

The Malawi leader and the First Lady Gertrude Mutharika were present.

No reasons were given for his failure to speak at Ndata in Thyolo.

Bingu’s only son, Madalitso Mutharika, surprised many when he spoke for less than a minute.

In his deep American accent, in very low voice, Madalitso thanked President Mutharika and others for organising the memorial service.

He spoke on behalf of the children and grand children of the former president.

In his speech, Arch-Bishop Thomas Msusa welcomed Mutharika’s decision to deploy Malawi Defense Force soldiers in the country’s borders to stop illegal export of maize.

“We are expecting bumper yield this year but this should be no cause for illegal export of maize. We need maize here, our people need food all the time,” he said.

He said the maize export ban should not be lifted and Admarc should not sell off its maize abroad in whatever circumstances.

Others who spoke during the service, including a representative of the Mutharika family and the secretary general of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party described Bingu as a visionary leader who had transformed the country for the better during his eight year rule.

