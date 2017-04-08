President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday informed Malawians that his government will not export ADMARC maize as pressurized by some people. Mutharika said this in Mulanje during the launch of the Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP) phase 8. President Mutharika said the maize will remain in the ADMARC warehouses.

“Some people are pressuring my government to sell ADMARC maize to Kenya, Tanzania, and other Eastern African Countries, but I want to tell them and assure Malawians that this will not happen,” Mutharika said.

He said he will not do the mistake that the United Democratic Front (UDF) government under Dr Bakili Muluzi did in 2003, which exported large surplus to neighboring countries.

“The UDF government exported ADMARC maize in 2003 after pressurized, but after a year, the country was hit by hunger. So, I will not let that happen again,” Mutharika said, underscoring the reason for his decision.

Recently, ADMARC officials confirmed to the media that it was planning to export its maize to Kenya and Tanzania after the national grain management company had been approached by the two countries. Currently, ADMARC has over 100,000 metric tons of maize in its warehouses.

Some vendors have been exporting maize illegally, a development that forced President Mutharika to order the Malawi Defense Force deploy soldiers to guard the country’s border posts.