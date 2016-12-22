South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) has taken a moment to respond to Poly students, who have openly written him to ask for assistance, saying he is ready to offer support but the students should use proper channels.

In their open letter, the students poetically made a passionplea with the Man of God to come to their rescue of oppression and bullying by the State as their college remain closed.

“One thing that we know has set you apart from the rest of the people in your league is that you are selfless, humble, benevolent and patriotic. You have used both your spiritual and earthly riches to touch the lives of millions of Malawians and many people from across the globe. May the good Lord continue blessing you abundantly Father,” reads part of the letter.

“Major 1, you may be interested to know that our institution has been on shutdown for the past five months. The reason for the shutdown is that the authorities want to force the students to pay K400, 000 each student per year when in fact we are not subjective to the new fees structure in the 2015/2016 academic year. The matter has been in and out of the courts and on all those occasions, justice has always favoured us, the students.”

“Major 1, as it stands now; you are the only person standing between hope and damnation. You are the only individual who can pull us out of this misery. You are the only one who can come in to help us get back to school. The dreams of thousands of young, brilliant and ambitious Malawians depend on your intervention,” reads the letter by the concerned students.

Bushiri admitted having read the letter on Nyasa Times after his followers forwarded him links.

The Major 1 acknowledged having information of the closure of the institutions which he read in the media.

But looking at the whole issue and how difficult it is for one to come out of nowhere and assist in matters such as this, Major 1 said it would be ideal for the students to seek permission from authorities and follow proper channels.

“I know everyone with children to these institutions and those not at the institution pray every day to see their children in class and getting tertiary education. I respect this and I know the need to have an educated nation, an educated Africa. I have taken great steps towards this and I say, Shepherd Bushiri University will soon open doors in Pretoria, but for this case, I think the students have got it all wrong, rushing to media to ask for my help,” explained Major 1.

“I believe there are protocols followed when they need help. I have tried at some point to reach out to people that cried to me for help, but I have always been reminded that I can’t do anything with my own money in Malawi before seeking a go ahead from the above. In this case, I urge the students, whom I believe know their structures to use them and approach me officially, having obtained permission from authorities,” he said.

Major 1 also acknowledged that with the economic meltdown in Malawi, it is not just students in public universities that need help, but even those from private education institutions.

“I know there are other people in public universities who can afford to pay and those who cant afford. This is also the same case with private institutions. Our education system has failed to determine with merit who the needy are and who are not, that’s why we have seen children of very rich people enjoying government loans when the real needy students go about causing this havoc of complaining to pay fees set by government,” he said.

“It is also my understanding that focus should not only be on students in public universities, even those in private schools are also children of Malawi and most private schools are very expensive than government institutions. They all need to be educated at the end, but like I said, proper channels have to be followed and long-term solutions given. I might pay their school fees this year, what will happen next year?” concluded Major 1, prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Prophet Bushiri has in the past months engaged himself in a number of humanitarian works through his establishment ‘Beacon of Hope’ prophetic aid, before he was labelled political threat and had his movement halted by political powers.

