Unknown robbers over the weekend, attacked the office of the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) spokesperson, Father Peter Mlomole, in Zomba Diocese Research and Development, Maravi Post has learned.

Confirming the development, Fr. Mlomole said the robbers stole K2. 5 million and some computers in the process.

According to him, the incident occurred around midnight on Saturday.

“They were almost ten in number, and they broke the main door after they had tied the watchman,” Mlomole said

However, the man of God said his personal laptop was not stolen as it was in his house.

When asked if a robbery has happened before or if he suspect that it was just a plot from his opponents, Mlomole said “this is the first time and I believe that the police will arrest the suspects,” deferring to respond to the idea of a political ploy.

Meanwhile, police said the investigations are underway on the incident.