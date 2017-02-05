Robbery earns man 14-year jail term in Salima

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—First Grade Magistrate Court in Salima has convicted and sentenced Love Lampu of M’buma Village T/A Khombedza District Salima to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for robbing property worthy K395,000.00 from a warehouse of one of the Burundian who sale groceries.

According to Salima Police Station spokesman, Gift Chitowe, the incident happened on the night of January 22 this year.

“On the night of January 22 the convict together with Harrison Mfuti and Maxwell Jepita Mwale who pleaded not guilty broke into a warehouse after injuring the watchman who was denying them to get into the warehouse but police managed to recover items worthy K195,000.00,” said Chitowe.

He said in an attempt to deter the would be offenders, prosecutor Sergeant John Kamphani asked the court to slap them with stiffer penalties as a lesson to others who may wish to commit similar offences in future.

Passing the judgement First Grade Magistrate Alex Kamtiki said that what the three did lowers the development of the society and the Nation as a whole.

He, therefore, said the punishment he has given Lampu is really a lesson to others.