Flames new expatriate coach Ronny van Geneugden got down to work yesterday morning when he had his first training session with his new charges at Mpira Village in Chiwembe Township, Blantyre.

In his address, van Geneugden told Flames players that he expects a free-flowing pass-and-move game that should create a chemistry between them and the fans.

“I am not a god of football, but I am here to help you improve on your standard of play that should help us win matches.

“We should always strive to keep possession and play the type of football that both you and the fans can enjoy and not kick-and-rush type of football. I am here to help you improve your careers,” said the Belgian tactician who signed a two-year deal with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Saturday.

Van Geneugden also expressed the need to have a good team spirit, saying it is only by pulling in the same direction that they can achieve success.

He also dwelt at length on the need for discipline, saying he will not compromise on conduct.

“If training starts at 10am, then I expect you to be on the pitch 15 minutes before. You need to demonstrate passion, commitment and hunger towards the game.”

Vice-captain Lucky Malata said the players are excited with the arrival of the new coach.

“We were inspired with his talk. It was motivating and we look forward to working with him,” he said.

Earlier on, van Geneugden also met his backroom staff and shared notes on the way forward.

Team manager Peter Mponda said the coach briefed them on his plans and expectations.

“The first [assistant] coach Gerald Phiri explained to him on how far we had gone with the preparations for the forthcoming [2018] Chan [Championship of African Nations] preliminary qualifier against Madagascar on April 23.

“Basically, what the coach said is that he will go along with the plans that his assistants had put in place, but he will just play an advisory role where necessary.

“He also asked us to be free and open with him in terms of offering him advice. It was a fruitful meeting and we all look forward to working with him,” said Mponda.

Phiri told journalists soon after van Geneugden was unveiled at a press briefing that they were ready to give their new boss all the support.

“We have welcomed him with open arms and personally I pledge my full support to him. From what he said, he appears to have brilliant ideas which if implemented could transform our game and we stand to learn a lot from him.

“We have no reason to pull him down. Most of us local coaches have been tried, unfortunately it didn’t work,” he said. n

