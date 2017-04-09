Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu has said newly recruited Belgian coach Ronny Van Geneogden (RVG) is good bargain for the association.

Nyamilandu said Geneogden was a top notch coach who has among others handled first division European league teams.

“We searched high and low as we were looking for an affordable coach and for us to get a coach of Ronny is a good bargain,”Nyamilandu said.

“He has an impressed resume and he has also worked as an instructor in Belgian.”

He said the 49-year-old Belgian would be expected to turn the national football team’s poor run in the last two years.

“We want to see an improvement in the quality and style of play. We don’t want a kick and rush. We want to see tactical discipline and our style must be the best in class,” he said.

“Over and above that Malawi must go back to winning ways to restore our pride we know it’s not going to be easy.”

Ronny called for a concerted effort from all the stakeholders to achieve his mission during the two-year tenure of his contract.

“It’s an honour for me Iam really impressed the patriotism he (Nyamilandu) has shown to Malawi football,” Ronny said.

“That gives me the impression that I can work not alone. We can do it together with the media with fans passion.”

Fam also disclosed that FDH Will meet part of the coach’s package believed to be in the region of K7 million (US $10,000) paid by the Malawi government.

The coach will also take charge of junior national teams to be assisted by local coaches in a bid to synchronise the football chemistry for Malawi.

