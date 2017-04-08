The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) was yesterday finalising contractual negotiations with the Flames prospective expatriate coach Ronny van Geneugden.

A well-placed source confided in the Weekend Nation that the Belgian tactitian has agreed to a three-year deal with FAM.

“In principle, he already agreed, but there were still some nitty-gritty to finalise. A team led by the [FAM] president met van Geneugden and his agent Antonio Carlo on Thursday evening, but the talks are continuing today [yesterday],” he said.

While confirming that the talks were on-going as of yesterday, Nyamilandu could not be drawn to comment on their expectations and when he is expected to get down to work.

“We are planning a press conference tomorrow [today], otherwise at the meantime, we are working on finalising the contract negotiations,” he said.

The FAM boss said the outcome of the talks would determine the way forward.

But last week, Nyamilandu said in principle van Geneugden had accepted FAM’s offer and that after finalising the talks he would not travel back to his base.

Meanwhile, one of Zimbabwe’s leading dailies, News Day, on Thursday reported that van Geneugden, also applied for the post of Zimbabwe Warriors coach and was said to be one of the front runners. The post fell vacant after Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) parted ways with Callisto Pasuwa last month.

In February this year, Van Geneugden was also strongly linked with struggling South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Orlando Pirates.

The 48-year-old coach last managed Enosis Neon Paralimni in the Cypriot First Division.

He had most of his successes with Oud-Heverlee Leuven, leading them to the Belgian Second Division title in 2010-11; hence was rewarded with a contract extension to 2015.

Despite two successful seasons in the First Division, where Oud-Heverlee Leuven finished mid-table, his contract was terminated on January 21 2014 as his team sat second bottom after a poor first half of the 2013-14 season.

According to available records, Van Geneugden has never coached in Africa let alone a national team, but football commentator George Kaudza-Masina said that is immaterial.

“Having not coached in Africa before should not be an issue because he can easily adapt, what is important are his credentials and ability.

“We should also not look at him as a messiah to turn around the Flames fortunes overnight. The timing of his arrival should be taken into consideration. My only worry though is that he should have been allowed to bring his own backroom staff because I have doubts on the capabilities of the assistant coaches that FAM has imposed on him.

“FAM should also give him the maximum support if we are to get the desired results. Otherwise, he needs support from everyone,” he said.

On his part, Charles Nyirenda told out sister paper The Nation on Thursday that he has doubts on the Belgian coach’s ability.

“Thom [Saintfiet] was here before, from Belgium as well. He briefly gave us a hint on what Belgium has to offer. Our game was modelled on the Brazilian style after Wonder Morreira’s stint way back in 1974 to 1976.

“It is a brand that is sweet to the eye, but effective also, in which players are allowed to express themselves. Our style is not compartible with the Belgian style of play,” he argued.