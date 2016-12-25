A high level Rwandan government delegation was in Malawi to find out the progress of efforts to repatriate a genocide suspect Vincen Murekezi.

Malawi’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation spokesperson Rejoice Chaponda confirmed the Zambia based Rwandan Ambassodor to Malawi and his delegation has met Malawian government officials led by Foreign Affairs Minister Francis Kasaila.

“The envoy, Mr Abel Pahunga has thanked the Malawi government on its efforts to repatriate the genocide suspect,” said Shumba.

The police arrested the genocide suspect Vincent Murekezi after pressure from some concerned Malawians.

Murekezi fled Rwanda after he was named as suspect in the 1994 genocide and managed to get Malawian citizenship and Maawian passports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Kutsaira assured Pahunga that Murekezi would be deported back to Rwanda after his court case is over.

Murekezi is blocking his deportation at the Lilongwe magistrate court.

In addition, the state also wants him to answer corruption case before he is deported.

Pahunga is said to have called on the Malawi government to ensure justice in the case so that Murekezi goes back to Rwanda to answer the genocide case.

He also officially Katsaira that Malawi will now be dealing with Rwanda through the Zambia embassy not the Dar es Salaam embassy as was the case before.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :