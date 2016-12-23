South African musical outfit, Mafikizolo shows scheduled for Blantyre and Lilongwe have been called off, organisers have said.

The South African group was expected to perform at Bingu International Conference Centre in the capital Lilongwe on Thursday and on Friday at Robin’s Park in Blantyre.

Jointly organised by a South African based music label, KCP and Fepo Music Entertainment Company, the show has been put on ice disappointing fans as organisers have taken the blames.

“There was certain information that was withheld from me [from KCP in South Africa] as a representative of the company. As people on the ground we had different information and Mafikizolo hasn’t started off. My apologies to all those involved in this, we have messed the reputation of companies, but it’s not their fault but rather, KCP’s.

“The owner of the company has to clear everyone involved. Good thing we did not collect money from all the points we were selling tickets. So I will not leave Malawi until everyone is sorted,” said Taona Mkandawire of KCP.

However, in a statement from South Africa, another KCP official, Daniel Phiri said the cancellation is as a result of luck of sponsorship.

“The show has been postponed due to the big two investors whom both we were supposed to have their payment and it didn’t come through yesterday. We proposed alternative way to commit to the conditions but the proposal was not successful to speed up the process

“Our apologise for any unconvinced due to the atmosphere and reason regarding the investors proposition. Therefore Mafikizolo won’t be coming and KCP artists won’t be coming into the country this year until further notice earlier next year,” he said.

