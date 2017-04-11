A SeedCo sponsored team bagged 87 points to emerge Rotary Club of Lilongwe golf champions at Lilongwe Golf Club (LGC) on Saturday.

The tournament, an annual event, was this year aimed at raising funds for improvement of dental services delivery at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH).

The triumphant side comprised of Patridge Shycal, Chilungamo Chimwaza, Fortune Lee and Adam Sailesi.

The tournament attracted 15 teams and was played on four-ball betterball format.

It was a tight contest, no wonder runners-up Lab Enterprise— which had Noel Lipipa, High Court Judge Ken Manda, Brian Coombes and Medson Roka—were only one shot from equalling Seedco’s tally having hauled in 86 points after 18 holes.

Deloitte team which consisted of Lee Cho, Sing Pil Cho, Jochebed Mpanga and Chris Mpanga came third after netting 83 points.

Speaking on behalf of the SeedCo team, Shycal acknowledged that competition was tough.

“There were 50 golfers contesting for the championship so it is a pleasure to be victorious. The fact that the first team and the runners-up were separated by one point tells a clear story that this was not an easy competition,” he said.

In other awards, Sailesi of the winning team had a double celebration as he also got the longest drive accolade while Colonel Chikunkha Soko got the nearest to the pin honours.

In ladies category, Sheila Chinkhandwe scooped the longest drive prize while Maina Mkandawire got the nearest to the pin award.

Rotary Club of Lilongwe deputy director responsible for projects William Chimpeni described the tournament as successful because they surpassed their fundraising target.

“We were targeting K2 million but we have raised K4 million. This shows that we had a lot of sponsors this year and golfers too,” he said.

“We want services to improve in that dental department where there have been cases in which patients wait for several hours before being helped. We want the workers there to have enough resources so they can address such incidents,” he said. n