DOWA-(MaraviPost)- Two Burundi nationals are in police custody and one at large for allegedly terrorizing Dzaleka Refugee Camp in the central district of Dowa. Their terror acts have claimed two lives within the past two months.

The developed has instilled fears among camp dwellers, who are refugees from different African countries. One of the victims who who escaped death last week is a Rwandan national, Bavumiragira Deogratias aged 47, and he is currently admitted to Francisco Palau Community Hospital (Mtengowanthenga Mission Hospital) in the district.

The 47-year old victim, was attacked while sleeping in his hut at the camp; he told police that the killers broke into his dwelling place around midnight, and they tied him up and started to strangle him.

Information teaching The Maravi Post states that the first murder happened in January 2017 and it involved the death of a Rwandan woman; this was followed a few weeks later by the killing of a boy.

Dzaleka refuge camp, is said to be in an intensity of crime in its six demarcated locations, namely Blantyre, Kawale, Katupya, Likuni, Lisungwi, and Zomba. However, the notorious activities are the in Blantyre block where the two murders occurred.

Sources at the camp disclosed that fellow refugees are the ones committing the crime, who target those refugees they perceive to be more successful in their business enterprises. It is also alleged that the law enforcers several times have failed to investigate and establish who is responsible in or perpetrators of the attacks.

Dowa police station spokesperson Richard Kaponda, confirmed the incident in an interview on Tuesday and said the station has arrested two alleged suspects. He identifying them as 18-Year old Mizigiyiman, and Bigiriman aged 37 from Makamba and Mulini provinces in Burundi respectively.

Kaponda however, disputed claims of police failure to contain the situation at the camp m. He said the suspects in the recent two attacks, have been arrested and that their case files are being investigated.

“We had two murder cases, the other one being of the woman, and the suspect in that case, was arrested and currently remanded to Maula Prison in Lilongwe. We also arrested two while the third suspect is at large,” Kaponda said.

He continued to say the police are doing their work to containing the situation.

He said that asylum-seekers and the general public should be assured of their safety at the camp, and cited the police have intensified security with Day and night patrols, ready to arrest the suspects.